The Omaha World-Herald was recognized as Newspaper of the Year for 2022 by the Great Plains Journalism Awards, an eight-state contest. It is the fourth year in a row that The World-Herald has won the award.
The World-Herald also took first place in four other categories and had eight more entries recognized as finalists.
The Great Plains journalism contest includes newspapers, magazines and broadcasters from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and North and South Dakota. It is sponsored by the Tulsa Press Club. Awards were announced Friday.
Judges described The World-Herald as “very good all around,” adding that it was well-designed with excellent photography.
The newspaper’s other first-place awards included the
“Title IX at 50” series, which was rated the best news package.
“This project had it all — riveting history featuring community members who lived it, celebrations of progress, and unflinching examinations of ongoing inequities, packaged with informative visuals in a clean, modern layout that made it a pleasure to read,” judges said.
One installment in the Title IX series also won the sports feature category. Reporter Nancy Gaarder told the
little-known story of a women’s softball team from a now-defunct Nebraska college that broke barriers and won three national championships 50 years ago, but became engulfed in controversy.
Sports Editor Sam McKewon won in the sports reporting category for coverage of Husker football during a tumultuous year of coaching changes.
And World-Herald Editor-in-Chief Paul Goodsell won for editorial writing.
The newspaper also had these finalists:
The “Paying the Price” series by Henry J. Cordes on Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons
A narrative story by Emily Nitcher on nursing home closures
Sports columns by Tom Shatel
Editorial columns by Sheritha Jones
A sports action photo by Z Long
A news feature video by Anna Reed
A sports feature story by Evan Bland about Husker running back Anthony Grant
A portfolio of stories by Todd Cooper for writer of the year
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
City Council President Pete Festersen stands next to the empty seat belonging to Councilman Vinny Palermo at City Hall on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska head football coach Frank Solich visits Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The main room in a mid-century architecture time capsule home that is being sold, along with its furnishings in an estate sale in Bellevue.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.