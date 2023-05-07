The Omaha World-Herald was recognized as Newspaper of the Year for 2022 by the Great Plains Journalism Awards, an eight-state contest. It is the fourth year in a row that The World-Herald has won the award.

The World-Herald also took first place in four other categories and had eight more entries recognized as finalists.

The Great Plains journalism contest includes newspapers, magazines and broadcasters from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and North and South Dakota. It is sponsored by the Tulsa Press Club. Awards were announced Friday.

Judges described The World-Herald as “very good all around,” adding that it was well-designed with excellent photography.

The newspaper’s other first-place awards included the “Title IX at 50” series, which was rated the best news package.

“This project had it all — riveting history featuring community members who lived it, celebrations of progress, and unflinching examinations of ongoing inequities, packaged with informative visuals in a clean, modern layout that made it a pleasure to read,” judges said.

One installment in the Title IX series also won the sports feature category. Reporter Nancy Gaarder told the little-known story of a women’s softball team from a now-defunct Nebraska college that broke barriers and won three national championships 50 years ago, but became engulfed in controversy.

Sports Editor Sam McKewon won in the sports reporting category for coverage of Husker football during a tumultuous year of coaching changes.

And World-Herald Editor-in-Chief Paul Goodsell won for editorial writing.

The newspaper also had these finalists:

The “Paying the Price” series by Henry J. Cordes on Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons

A narrative story by Emily Nitcher on nursing home closures

Sports columns by Tom Shatel

Editorial columns by Sheritha Jones

A sports action photo by Z Long

A news feature video by Anna Reed

A sports feature story by Evan Bland about Husker running back Anthony Grant

A portfolio of stories by Todd Cooper for writer of the year

