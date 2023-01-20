Omaha World War II veteran dies at 104

One of Nebraska's oldest veterans has died at age 104.

Walter Noel Coy, a longtime Omaha resident who served in World War II and helped to build a bridge across the Rhine River, died Jan. 10.

Coy was born and raised in Missouri but made his way to Omaha with his wife in 1938 in search of a better job. In Omaha, the couple had one daughter, and Coy found a job as a laborer at the Metropolitan Utilities District in 1941.

Initially, Coy was granted a draft deferment due to his new family. But by 1944, the U.S. badly needed soldiers and Coy's deferment had expired.

"I just got a notice in the mail," Coy told The World-Herald in a 2021 interview. "It didn't bother me."

After induction and boot camp, Coy was trained as a truck driver and assigned to the 1019th Engineer Treadway Bridge Company. His unit hauled portable bridges to the front lines. The Treadway pontoon bridges could be assembled quickly and allowed soldiers, trucks and even tanks to cross rivers where permanent bridges had been bombed out.

During his service, Coy helped to build a bridge across the Rhine River — a 1,164-foot bridge constructed in just 10 hours. After building nearly two dozen bridges in a matter of weeks, the war began to wind down. He stayed on occupation duty after Germany surrendered and was discharged in March 1946.

Back in Omaha, Coy returned to his job at MUD, where he stayed until retiring in 1983. He designed and built a home in South Omaha with his own hands. He lived there until shortly before his death.

Coy's marriage did not survive the war, though, and he was divorced in 1946. After a second marriage that ended in 1966, he stayed happily single.

Coy's daughter Judyth, his only child, died of leukemia in 1968. She had four sons, three of whom are still alive. Aside from his grandsons, survivors include seven great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and nieces.

Funeral services were held Jan. 16 in Missouri, where his grandsons live.

Jennifer Petak, one of his grand-nieces who lives in Omaha, helped take care of him in his final years, taking him out for lunch and getting him to his doctor's appointments. She said Friday that Coy stayed sharp until the end. "He was always reminding me of stuff: 'Did you remember to do this?'"