Omaha WWII veteran fought at Battle of the Bulge, received French Legion of Honor

On a cold, snowy Christmas Eve in 1944, fighting the Germans in the Ardennes forest, Alex Fosco saved the lives of several of his fellow soldiers.

The 19-year-old soldier was feeding ammunition into a heavy mortar gun — blasting away at enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge — when the gun misfired. Suddenly a live shell threatened the lives of his mortar crew.

“I picked it up and defused it,” Fosco, of Omaha, said in a 2021 interview with Fra Noi, a Chicago-based magazine for Italian-Americans. “I did exactly what I was supposed to do to keep the mortar from exploding.”

At the same moment, his squad leader was badly wounded by heavy German fire. Fosco at first feared his action had somehow caused the severe injury, but he grabbed his first-aid kit to help.

“I patched him up the best I could,” Fosco said.

Fosco survived his unit’s bloody slog through northern Europe until Germany surrendered six months later. Last year, the French government recognized him with its highest award for military or civilian service, the Légion d’Honneur — translated, the Legion of Honor — during a ceremony at American Legion Post No. 1 in Omaha.

He died May 1, at 96. Fosco’s family honored his memory Thursday during a funeral service at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.

Fosco was born Sept. 19, 1925, and grew up in Chicago, the oldest of five children in an Italian-American immigrant family. He took an interest in theater as a youth, once playing a pirate in the musical “The Pirates of Penzance.”

He quit school at age 16 to take a job as a receiving clerk on the loading dock at a local manufacturing plant.

“He needed to help the family,” said Carl Fosco of Omaha, his son.

Fosco’s draft notice arrived shortly after his 18th birthday, and he was inducted into the Army in January 1944.

“Our country needed us,” he told Fra Noi. “My mom was sad, but they understood I needed to help.”

Fosco volunteered for training as a heavy mortar operator and was assigned to the 75th Infantry Division’s 1st Battalion, 290th Infantry Regiment.

The unit landed at Normandy in November 1944 and was quickly on the front lines in Belgium when the Germans launched the massive Ardennes offensive just before Christmas.

Fosco’s mortar unit fought in several major battles that exacted a heavy toll. He quickly earned promotions from private to staff sergeant and acted as squad and section leader, supervising 10 men and two 81 mm guns. He earned three Bronze battle stars before the European war ended in May 1945.

For the rest of his life, Fosco would remember with compassion the children he met on occupation duty in the weeks after Germany surrendered.

“They looked hungry,” he said. “I couldn’t eat. I gave my food to the kids.”

Fosco was granted leave in August to go home to Chicago to marry his sweetheart, Caroline “Carol” Marchegianni. He expected to begin training for the impending invasion of Japan immediately after.

Then, on the very day of their wedding, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.

Within a week, the war was over.

Fosco served out the rest of his Army enlistment in Texas. After his discharge in April 1946, he went to work for Cinch Manufacturing, the same firm he worked for before he was drafted.

He stayed there 49 more years, while he and Carol raised two children, Carl and Joyce.

In 2005, Alex and Carol Fosco moved to Omaha — following their son, who relocated for work. Carol died in 2011.

Now they are buried together at Resurrection Cemetery. In addition to his two children, he is survived by six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three of his four sisters.

