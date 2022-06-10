 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha zoo and partner group plant 5 millionth tree in Madagascar

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, in collaboration with the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, has planted its 5 millionth tree in Madagascar, the zoo announced Friday.

For 13 years, the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership has carried out reforestation efforts focused on providing habitat for lemurs, which are the most threatened group of primates in the world, the zoo said. The organization was founded by Edward E. Louis Jr., the director of the zoo's Conservation Genetics Department, and its efforts are supported by the Arbor Day Foundation. 

The project is taking place in Kianjavato, a community in southeastern Madagascar that is home to the critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur and eight other lemur species.

The organization's goal is to plant 1 million trees each year.

