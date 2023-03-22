There is a new addition to the giraffe family at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Zoo officials on Wednesday announced a female giraffe calf was born at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. This is the first calf born at Omaha’s zoo since Arthur, who was born on July 3, 2021, and the fifth calf to be born in the current giraffe barn. There are now eight female and two male giraffes at the zoo.

The newborn weighed 108 pounds and was measured at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, the zoo said in a press release. Her mother is Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, and her father is Jawara, who is 14 years old.

The zoo's veterinary and animal care teams are providing around-the-clock care for the calf, as first-time mother Zola did not show the expected level of maternal care toward her calf despite a normal delivery, the release said. This is one of the scenarios that the animal care team prepares for when anticipating the birth of an animal. Staff members had been monitoring Zola 24 hours a day and were present hours before the delivery once she began exhibiting signs of labor.

“Our team spends months preparing for animal births and for as many different outcomes as imaginable,” Dr. Taylor Yaw, the zoo's director of animal health, said in the release. “In this case, as we monitored Mom and calf after the birth, we were able to make the decision to intervene. We provided nutrition and medical care to the calf, which included a plasma transfusion from father Jawara’s previously banked plasma. Our team is working to transition the calf to a bottle.”

The plasma from the father giraffe is intended to boost the calf’s immune system, Yaw said. The zoo's animal care team has worked with Jawara for years to train him for voluntary blood draws. Omaha’s zoo is part of a national plasma bank to help giraffes across the country, the release said. In June 2022, Jawara’s plasma was similarly used to successfully treat Kay, a giraffe calf at the Lincoln’s Children’s Zoo.

"We are hopeful that those efforts —and that plasma — will help Jarawa’s newborn calf," Yaw said.

The calf’s mother, Zola, is doing well with the giraffe herd, but will continue under observation for any post-partum concerns, the release said. At this time, the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Room will be intermittently closed to the public to allow for the care and some quiet time for the calf. Updates regarding the giraffe calf will be provided via media alerts and the zoo’s social media pages as information becomes available.

Dr. Luis R. Padilla, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said in the release that the zoo's teams are "excited" about the giraffe's birth, and are "cautiously optimistic" that the planned treatments, supportive care and "unwavering dedication" will help this baby survive.

“Our giraffe calf is in the best hands, receiving continuous care and love from our talented veterinarians, technicians and caretakers,” Padilla said.

