A 15-year-old rhino at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named Jontu has died, zoo officials announced Saturday.
Jontu, a greater one-horned rhino, was euthanized on Tuesday following complications related to a gastrointestinal illness, according to a press release from the zoo.
The veterinary and animal care teams at the zoo had been intensely managing Jontu for several weeks and he was ultimately diagnosed with an inoperable partial intestinal obstruction, the zoo said.
Jontu had been at the Omaha zoo since May 2011 and was known for his calm and gentle demeanor, the release said.
“He was the best boy… ever,” Jami Ruether, a senior keeper at the zoo, said in the release. “I will miss his hello snorts, giving him mud baths in the winter, training and just overall, him. Jontu was a favorite and will be deeply missed.”
People are also reading…
- ‘I’m upset’: Charles Barkley, Jay Wright, CBS analysts debate late foul call on Creighton
- Nebraska's teacher of the year says she's been bullied by state board member for months
- Shatel: It's no coincidence Frank Solich decided to make his return to Nebraska now
- Shatel: Gut punch of a foul call ends Creighton’s season in ‘pain’ and tears
- Controversial foul call leads to heartbreaking Creighton loss in Elite Eight
- Meet the 2023 All-Nebraska girls basketball team
- Former Millard star Hunter Sallis leaves Gonzaga, enters transfer portal
- Meet the 2023 All-Nebraska boys basketball team
- Kiewit Luminarium to open this April on the Omaha riverfront
- 2023 Nebraska All-Class girls basketball teams
- Straight from Broadway: 'Moulin Rouge' and 'The Lion King' coming to Omaha
- 2023 Nebraska All-Class boys basketball teams
- Frank Solich set to return to Memorial Stadium for Nebraska spring game
- Why AJ Rollins' gray jersey is good news for Nebraska's defense
- What's next for Creighton men's basketball? A lot of offseason decisions
Jontu's legacy will continue through his son, Marshall, who lives at the Omaha zoo and a daughter, Joona, who is at the Denver Zoo, the release said.
Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, though their population has been increasing.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.