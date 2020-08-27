Omaha zoo announces opening date for new $26 million sea lion exhibit

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s sea lions got a look at their new home earlier this week when they journeyed from their 48-year-old pavilion to the new Owen Sea Lion Shores.

Labor Day weekend, it will be the public’s turn to view the $26 million exhibit.

Set to open the morning of Sept. 4, the Omaha zoo’s sea lion exhibit will give people a “nose-to-nose” view of the marine mammals.

Visitors will wind their way through the exhibit — passing a sandy beach where children can play and an above-ground sea lion viewing window. They will then slowly descend until reaching a large “sea cave” that is 12 feet below the surface of a 275,000-gallon saltwater pool.

The cave features a 40-foot viewing window that will provide an underwater, up-close view of sea lions interacting with one another and gliding through the water.

Visitors will have additional chances to see the exhibit during Late Nights at the Zoo planned for Sept. 10 and 17 with new hours of 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.