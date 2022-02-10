 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha zoo announces viewing schedule for baby African elephants
  • Updated
The newest addition to the Omaha Zoo's elephant herd is doing well after being born last week.

Eugenia and Sonny, the first African elephants born at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, will make their public debut on Monday.

The zoo is opening the elephant family quarters to public viewing. Reservations are free but will be required. Viewings will be from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. daily, and people can register starting at noon the day before their visit. Each person is limited to six tickets per slot, and viewing times will be in 15-minute increments.

To make a reservation, visit Omahazoo.com.

Zoo officials caution that they can't guarantee that people will see the calves, as the animals are able to roam about their compound.

Eugenia, the first calf born in the zoo's 127-year history, was born Jan. 7. to Kiki. She weighs about 200 pounds.

Sonny was born to Claire on Jan. 30. He weighs about 210 pounds.

Both calves were sired by Callee. The zoo now has eight elephants.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

