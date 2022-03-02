Omaha Zoo closes aviary due to case of bird flu in Pottawattamie County

The discovery of a highly infectious bird flu in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County has prompted the Henry Doorly Zoo to indefinitely close its aviary and lock the rest of its birds indoors.

The USDA on Wednesday announced that the virus had been found in a flock in Iowa and one in Connecticut.

Samples from the ill Iowa birds were examined by the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which confirmed the virus. The Iowa location has been quarantined and birds there will be euthanized. (Similar actions were taken in Connecticut.) None of the meat from the birds will enter the food system, according to the USDA.

This form of bird flu is highly contagious and deadly among domestic birds, including chickens and turkeys. It is not as deadly to wild birds, according to the USDA.

One route of spread is through the feces of wild birds. Another route is through lack of strict hygiene by humans that work with birds. Other pathways are under investigation.

The first U.S. case of the so-called Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI, in a backyard flock was Feb. 19 in New York, according to the USDA. Since then, it has been discovered in a handful of flocks in Maine, Delaware, Michigan and now Connecticut and Iowa.

Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Henry Doorly Zoo, instituted several changes there on Wednesday. The goal, she said, was to lessen the chances of the zoo's birds becoming infected.

In a memo to zoo staff, Woodhouse said 45 birds from a backyard flock in Iowa had died from the virus. The flock, she said, was located about 20 miles east of Offutt Air Force Base.

"This means that there are very likely HPAI-infected (avian flu) wild birds in our air space , and we need to take immediate action to prevent our birds from becoming infected," she wrote the staff in a memo.

The zoo is closing the aviary to reduce the likelihood of foot traffic carrying infected feces in from the outside. The birds in the aviary will remain there because they cannot be moved. That means they remain susceptible to infection from visiting wild birds.

The zoo has locked inside any birds with indoor pens, she said.

Strict sanitation protocols also have been put in place. Staff is to wear special boots and sanitize them before stepping into a bird enclosure. Food and other treats are to be sanitized. And there is to be no interchange of tools, food or treats between bird enclosures. If one group of birds becomes ill, the zoo hopes to prevent the rest from becoming ill.

Woodhouse also advised that staff who have birds at home, especially chickens, consider keeping them inside.

Additionally, she asked that staff not wear clothing into the zoo that could be contaminated, including clothing worn while hunting waterfowl.

She also asked that any staff who hunts, goes birding or has chickens at home not wear clothing from home into the zoo.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture on Wednesday advised poultry owners to amp up their hygiene practices and monitor their flocks for signs of avian flu.

So far, the virus has not been detected in Nebraska. The last time it was found here was in the outbreak of 2015.

Symptoms of the virus include lethargy, lack of appetite or interest in water, decreased egg production, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. The virus can cause sudden death in birds even if they don't have symptoms. And it can survive in the environment for weeks, according to the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of people getting infected by birds is low.

