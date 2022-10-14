Omaha zoo closes multiple exhibits after pelican dies from bird flu

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed multiple exhibits indefinitely after one of its birds died from the flu and a second was euthanized.

The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle and the Desert Dome will be closed to guests for at least 10 days beginning Saturday, the zoo announced in a press release Friday.

A pink-backed pelican that died on Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the release. It was detected as part of the zoo's ongoing surveillance for the virus. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized.

The zoo's pelicans currently live outside and come into contact with wild waterfowl, which often carry the virus without becoming sick, according to the zoo.

However, the pelicans do not come into contact with other zoo birds, and no other birds at the zoo have shown any symptoms or required testing, according to the release.

The zoo has implemented special protocols for its staff, including foot baths, limited access and protective clothing. The virus is commonly spread through the feces of infected wild birds, which can make its way into the zoo through birds flying overhead or on people's shoes.

“It is very important that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium immediately tighten our protocols to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of avian influenza,” Sarah Woodhouse, the zoo's director of animal health, said in the release. "This is important both to prevent infection of other zoo birds, and to prevent the virus from being dispersed off zoo grounds."

The Simmons Aviary was closed earlier this year from March 3 until June 23 as a precaution against the virus. During that time, no zoo birds were infected with the virus.