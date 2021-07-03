Omaha zoo 'coming back strong' from pandemic as renovations wrap up

The sun was shining, kids were splashing and the end of an era was fast approaching at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Friday morning.

As the eager crowds streamed in, Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo, walked through the latest renovated exhibit, the Simmons Aviary.

He pointed out the boardwalk that wound its way through the aviary. It was made of a more sturdy and environmentally friendly material than the wood it replaced.

He explained how the exhibit’s new flamingo habitat would provide the birds a more permanent home and hopefully lead to better conditions for breeding.

And he shared a bit about the significance of the renovation, a project that will mark the end of the zoo’s 11-year master plan.

“The plan was finalized in spring of 2010, and we’re within weeks of its completion,” Pate said. “This is the last piece.”

Asked how he felt about the end of a plan the zoo had spent more than a decade and $125 million completing, Pate said he felt a sense of accomplishment.

“The zoo has transformed into a parklike atmosphere with great homes for the animals, better viewing opportunities and better educational opportunities,” he said.