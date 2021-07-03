Omaha zoo 'coming back strong' from pandemic as renovations wrap up

The sun was shining, kids were splashing and the end of an era was fast approaching at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Friday morning.
As the eager crowds streamed in, Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo, walked through the latest renovated exhibit, the Simmons Aviary.
He pointed out the boardwalk that wound its way through the aviary. It was made of a more sturdy and environmentally friendly material than the wood it replaced.
He explained how the exhibit’s new flamingo habitat would provide the birds a more permanent home and hopefully lead to better conditions for breeding.
And he shared a bit about the significance of the renovation, a project that will mark the end of the zoo’s 11-year master plan.
“The plan was finalized in spring of 2010, and we’re within weeks of its completion,” Pate said. “This is the last piece.”
Asked how he felt about the end of a plan the zoo had spent more than a decade and $125 million completing, Pate said he felt a sense of accomplishment.
“The zoo has transformed into a parklike atmosphere with great homes for the animals, better viewing opportunities and better educational opportunities,” he said.
Of the exhibits completed through the master plan, a list that includes the Owen Sea Lion Pavilion, the Asian Highlands and the Harper Event Center, Pate said the African Grasslands, a $73 million project, has possibly been the most transformative.
“(The exhibit) had the greatest impact on animal welfare and the greatest impact on visitation,” he said. “It was, like, 30 buildings, more than 20 acres, just a massive project that we opened up.”
Details of what’s next for the zoo haven’t been entirely finalized, but speaking broadly, Pate said the Desert Dome Plaza is due for a transformation — same for the old cat complex, which no longer houses large cats.
There’s also the Hubbard Gorilla Valley, which is not far off from reopening. That exhibit is being completed outside of the master plan and is set to reopen Aug. 6 with more climbing space and larger living spaces.
“I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Pate said.
There’s also lots of reason for optimism in the present.
Gift sales set an all-time record in June, and zoo visitors are spending more on concessions and in the gift shops than ever before, Pate said.
Attendance numbers that fell drastically when Omaha was in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have bounced back. Many of the exhibits closed during the pandemic have reopened, including the Alaskan Adventure splash grounds, which was full of children Friday.
What is your must-see animal at the Omaha Zoo?
“If you average 2018 and 2019, we’re ahead of those two years,” Pate said. “We’re coming back strong.”
Late Nights at the Zoo, an event for those 21 and older, has also been a huge draw, Pate said. Thursday’s event brought in 2,700 to 3,000 people.
“If we continue to have nights like last night, it’s worth a half a million dollars to the budget, and that just means that we can take better care of the zoo,” Pate said.
It’s the care put into the little details, like those pointed out by Pate as he walked through the aviary, that make all the difference.
There’s wire railings instead of wood, so young kids and children in strollers can still see the birds, he said.
There’s seed in the sandbags that make up the wall of the lagoon so plants will grow from the bags.
There are more trees and more vegetation, and the boardwalk entrance and exit are side by side so visitors don’t walk by and miss other exhibits when they walk through the aviary.
Soon, the more than 250 birds that have been off exhibit will be ready to fly into their renovated home, and the zoo will be ready for its next project.
