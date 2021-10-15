Omaha zoo makes its first release of western boreal toads in the wild

The Omaha zoo’s amphibian conservation team recently reached a milestone with the first-ever repatriation effort for western boreal toads and the release of its 100,000th amphibian into the wild.
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium sent off 3,847 western boreal toads — in various life stages — to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for release in the Paunsaugunt Plateau area near Bryce Canyon National Park on Aug. 18 and Sept. 9.
It was the first time the zoo participated in a reintroduction effort for the Western Boreal Toad Recovery Program since signing on with the project in 1995, zoo officials said in a press release.
The contribution was also the largest number of amphibians produced for the program to date.
Amphibian conservation efforts at the Omaha zoo began long before the newly released toads uttered their first ribbit. They started in 1992, when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department provided the zoo with its first shipment of Wyoming toads.
In 1991, the species was declared extinct in the wild, and Omaha’s zoo was among those accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to begin population assurance colonies, or in-house breeding populations, at their facilities.
This effort contributed to the first successful Wyoming toad reintroductions in 1995, with the release of 38 toads at Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge. That same year, Colorado Game and Wildlife recruited the zoo’s team to bolster the western boreal toad population, which was declining because of chytrid fungus and habitat destruction.
The zoo’s success with western boreal toads began in August 2020, when amphibian conservation staff spawned their first 30 toads.
With the help of Dr. Ruth Marcec-Greaves, the executive director of the zoo-initiated Honduras Amphibian Research and Conservation Center, a new hormone protocol was implemented to increase fertilization and improve egg deposition among the zoo’s population.
The western boreal project is one of at least six major amphibian recovery efforts currently supported by the Omaha zoo's amphibian conservation program.
The amphibian conservation area was built in 2006 in the Elevator Building, just north of the Desert Dome. It isn’t open to the public and is mostly used for breeding and releasing back into the wild critically endangered species, including the gopher frog, the near-threatened eastern hellbender and the extinct-in-the-wild Wyoming toad.
The amphibian conservation program has supported the release of 109,964 amphibians to date.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067