Omaha zoo makes its first release of western boreal toads in the wild

The Omaha zoo’s amphibian conservation team recently reached a milestone with the first-ever repatriation effort for western boreal toads and the release of its 100,000th amphibian into the wild.

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium sent off 3,847 western boreal toads — in various life stages — to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for release in the Paunsaugunt Plateau area near Bryce Canyon National Park on Aug. 18 and Sept. 9.

It was the first time the zoo participated in a reintroduction effort for the Western Boreal Toad Recovery Program since signing on with the project in 1995, zoo officials said in a press release.

The contribution was also the largest number of amphibians produced for the program to date.

Amphibian conservation efforts at the Omaha zoo began long before the newly released toads uttered their first ribbit. They started in 1992, when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department provided the zoo with its first shipment of Wyoming toads.

In 1991, the species was declared extinct in the wild, and Omaha’s zoo was among those accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to begin population assurance colonies, or in-house breeding populations, at their facilities.