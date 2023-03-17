After coming close a year ago, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium finally nabbed first place honors in a national readers' choice contest.

USA Today named the Omaha zoo as the nation's best in its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the zoo announced in a press release Friday. Last year, the attraction finished in second place.

The 10Best description noted the Omaha zoo's one-of-a-kind exhibits: "including the world’s largest indoor desert where arid plants and animals — meerkats, peccaries, quail, death adders, rattlesnakes and inland taipans, the world’s most venomous land snake — are visible inside a geodesic dome year-round in the heart of the Midwest."

According to USA Today, the contest relied on a panel of travel experts and industry professionals to pick nominees that perform well in animal care and enrichment and also facilitate "meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors." The public was able to vote for their favorite between Feb. 6 and March 6.

Additionally, the Omaha zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit was named the best zoo exhibit for the fourth straight year, while its Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland was named the best safari park for the third straight year.

“We are beyond proud that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has reached the number one position in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” Zoo President and CEO Luis Padilla said in the release. “We launched a grassroots effort asking our Zoo community to show their pride by voting. We are overwhelmed by the response and accolades.”

To thank the community, the zoo will have daily promotions running March 18-25. They are:

• Saturday, March 18 – One free zoo tote bag at main admissions gate while supplies last.

• Sunday, March 19 – Facebook and Instagram giveaways to win 10 tickets to Jurassic Adventure Preview Night at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park (one winner per platform).

• Monday, March 20 – One free small popcorn. Coupons will be given at the main admissions gate while supplies last.

• Tuesday, March 21 – Free zoo admission for all children under 12 years old.

• Wednesday, March 22 – $1 admission to Stingray Beach.

• Thursday, March 23 – 10% off purchases at zoo and aquarium gift shops. No other discounts apply.

• Friday, March 24 – Asian Highlands training demonstrations and special enrichment at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. weather permitting. Detailed schedules can be found on the zoo’s social media accounts.

• Saturday, March 25 – Opening Day at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park weather permitting. Free admission for all children under 12 years old to the safari park.

The zoo is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo’s hours will be extended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning April 1. Upon opening for the season, the safari park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

