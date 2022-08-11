Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO.

Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14.

Padilla currently serves as the vice president of animal collections for the Saint Louis Zoo. In that role, he oversees animal collection, facilities and animal care teams. He previously served as director of animal health at the Saint Louis Zoo.

He also serves as an accreditation commissioner for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Padilla received a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Cornell University. He is a board-certified zoo veterinarian under the American College of Zoological Medicine.

In a press release, Padilla said he's excited and humbled to lead the Omaha zoo and its team.

"To lead this organization, and to inspire, educate and engage in impactful conservation efforts, is the pinnacle of professional achievement. A visit to Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium is a transformational experience that connects people to animals and wild places. It is special to make that happen through innovation, creativity and science," he said.

Padilla previously served in veterinary and supervisory roles at the Saint Louis Zoo, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and the Oklahoma City Zoo.

It was a challenge finding someone to "build on the legacy" of Pate, said Mogens Bay, chair of the board of directors for the Omaha Zoological Society. But Bay said they're confident in Padilla's abilities.

Padilla was chosen after an extensive and thorough process by a search committee, Bay said.

Padilla said he's looking forward to working with Pate on a "smooth leadership transition."

Pate announced his retirement in late February. He has headed the Omaha zoo since 2009.

During his time at the zoo, Pate undertook a 10-year master plan that resulted in improved guest services and state-of-the-art exhibits, including the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails and Owen Sea Lion Shores, among other attractions.

He was instrumental in bringing elephants back to the zoo, resulting in the zoo's first African elephant births in its 127-year history.