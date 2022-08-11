Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO.
Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14.
Padilla currently serves as the vice president of animal collections for the Saint Louis Zoo. In that role, he oversees animal collection, facilities and animal care teams. He previously served as director of animal health at the Saint Louis Zoo.
He also serves as an accreditation commissioner for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Padilla received a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Cornell University. He is a board-certified zoo veterinarian under the American College of Zoological Medicine.
In a press release, Padilla said he's excited and humbled to lead the Omaha zoo and its team.
"To lead this organization, and to inspire, educate and engage in impactful conservation efforts, is the pinnacle of professional achievement. A visit to Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium is a transformational experience that connects people to animals and wild places. It is special to make that happen through innovation, creativity and science," he said.
Padilla previously served in veterinary and supervisory roles at the Saint Louis Zoo, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and the Oklahoma City Zoo.
It was a challenge finding someone to "build on the legacy" of Pate, said Mogens Bay, chair of the board of directors for the Omaha Zoological Society. But Bay said they're confident in Padilla's abilities.
Padilla was chosen after an extensive and thorough process by a search committee, Bay said.
Padilla said he's looking forward to working with Pate on a "smooth leadership transition."
Pate announced his retirement in late February. He has headed the Omaha zoo since 2009.
During his time at the zoo, Pate undertook a 10-year master plan that resulted in improved guest services and state-of-the-art exhibits, including the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails and Owen Sea Lion Shores, among other attractions.
He was instrumental in bringing elephants back to the zoo, resulting in the zoo's first African elephant births in its 127-year history.
Photos: 50 of our favorite shots of Omaha zoo creatures through the years
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium introduced a week-old female giraffe on March 23, 2012. The calf was the first born at Omaha's zoo since 2007 but the 29th overall since 1979. Giraffe calves are usually 6 feet tall and 150 pounds at birth. Within an hour of birth, calves are usually up and nursing.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vampire bat is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
An African lion rests at the Henry Doorly Zoo on a hot summer day in July 1971.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Five baby rockhopper penguin chicks were on display at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Jan. 14, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An emperor angelfish swims at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Twin white-handed gibbons sit in their mother's lap on June 10, 2011, in the Henry Doorly Zoo's Lied Jungle. The rare twins were born on April 13, 2011.
DANIELLE BEEBE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicole Linafelter feeds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Little Joe, a 450-pound lion, is seen on Aug. 9, 1950. Sold to Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs pound master Chris Christensen, Little Joe didn't like his cage. He lunged at passersby, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers.
JOHN SAVAGE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Incoming first-graders at Bancroft Elementary and zoo day camp students got a sneak peek at the new Zoo Academy and Children's Adventure Trails at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on June 29, 2017.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elephants make their public debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on April 6, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gail Yanney and Dr. Lee Simmons have their hands full while holding a python at at zoo benefit. Guests took turns petting the python during the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Black-handed spider monkeys climb in their habitat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Nov. 9, 2014.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two red-fronted macaws fly on June 15, 2017, at the opening of the Holland Meadowlark Amphitheater at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The area will be used for live bird shows, held three times a day and featuring 15 species of birds.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
In the Desert Dome, Zachery Torres, a sophomore at Omaha South High School, cleans the glass around the turkey vulture exhibit on June 23, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A klipspringer hangs out in its enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's new African Grasslands exhibit on May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spider monkeys rest in the lagoon area at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's new African Grasslands exhibit on May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of female impala are seen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on April 5, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lions Johnny and Sandy are seen on Aug. 12, 1965. The lions were featured in the "Zoo's Who" that year.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Amur tiger cub shows the start of his fangs on Aug. 18, 2016, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The cubs were vaccinated and chipped during their debut that morning.
MEGAN SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of vampire bats are seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mfisha nuzzles one of her baby lion cubs at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 29, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
W.W. Laird says a final goodbye to a pair of lion cubs on Sept. 21, 1967. When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, W.W. Laird, a friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion. She took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5-week-old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles, to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became too large to be in the Lairds' home, so Laird donated the cats, then 4 1/2 months old, to the Henry Doorly Zoo.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicole Linafelter holds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A male African lion is seen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on April 5, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
A klipspringer calf roams its new home at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's Desert Dome on March 25, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A white-handed gibbon baby peeks out at its surroundings while its mom swings along at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Oct. 24, 2003. The baby was born Sunday, October 5. Gibbons, the smallest of the apes, live in small family groups consisting of the mated pair and their immature offspring.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoo visitors crowd around an exhibit to see a baby gorilla at the Henry Doorly Zoo in 1996.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sepilok, a Bornean orangutan, holds her baby at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Dec. 11, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swans swim through the steam rising off their heated pond at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Dec. 15, 2009.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
A lined day gecko sits on a branch in the new Madagascar exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on April 29, 2010.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
A female Amur tiger cub, born June 22, 2010, is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Aug. 20, 2010.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
A baby male Francois langur, born August 11, 2010, is seen on Oct. 15, 2010, at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Simon holds up his 2-year-old son, Simon, to get a better view of Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, as he enjoys a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Feb. 14, 2012. Zoo employees put treats out for the animals, including heart-shaped frozen Kool-Aid.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fish swim at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
When Penelope, a pink Yorkshire hog, takes a dip in the water tank at the Henry Doorly Zoo, there's no doubt that the other animals have to wait their turn. Watching an impatient Rasputin the goat are Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Paulsen and their 1½-year-old daughter, Jenifer, in August of 1969.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
West Coast sea nettles float in the water at the new Ocean Drifters exhibit, which features five species of jellyfish, at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Penguins jump in and out of the water at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston, an Amur leopard, shows his fangs while in his exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Oct. 19, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A female Amur tiger, born June 22, 2010, tries to sneak up on her mother, Tiksi, at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Aug. 20, 2010.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pygmy hippopotamus calf, born Feb. 22, 2013, is seen with its mother in the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo on April 18, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fossa pup does target training with Ryan Sears, supervisor at Expedition Madagascar, at the Henry Doorly Zoo on April 25, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chimps Tamba, left, and Pedro are seen at the zoo in 1959. Pedro was purchased from the Detroit Zoo as a mate for Tamba in 1958. The mischievous chimps got on well; the two were known to break into cages and let the other monkeys out.
YANO MELINGAGIO, THE WORLD-HERALD
A mountain chicken frog is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013.
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
A young gray tree frog, native to Omaha, is shown at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Aug. 14, 2013.
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
An adult male South African bullfrog is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Aug. 14, 2013.
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey the gorilla is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo in 1974.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Macaws perch on branches after feeding on Jan. 29, 2011, as thousands of people took advantage of the Henry Doorly Zoo's Community Free Day.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam the giraffe is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on July 29, 2008.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
A female sea lion touches noses with a pup in the Sea Lion Pavilion at the Henry Doorly Zoo on July 2, 2015. Two sea lion pups were born June 6 and June 8.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons and zoo workers unload a crate holding one of the new tigers brought to the Henry Doorly Zoo for the white tiger breeding program in August 1978.
ROBERT TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
