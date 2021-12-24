Omaha zoo offering free admission for kids 12 and under

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is in the holiday spirit, gifting free admission to kids 12 and under starting Sunday.

Free admission for kids, which is being offered for the fifth year, runs through Friday, Dec. 31.

Up to six children can be admitted free with each paid adult.

The promotion is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving." For the last 12 days, prizes were awarded to visitors in person or on social media. Some of the gifted items included zoo ornaments and stuffed animals as well as animal experiences.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Lied Jungle closing at 3 p.m. and other exhibit buildings closing at 5 p.m. The zoo is closed on Christmas Day.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.