 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha zoo offering free admission for kids under 12
0 comments

Omaha zoo offering free admission for kids under 12

Take a look back at some of these old photos of animals at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is in the holiday spirit, gifting free admission to kids under 12 years old starting Sunday.

Free admission for kids, which is being offered for the fifth year, runs through Friday, Dec. 31.

Up to six children can be admitted free with each paid adult. 

The promotion is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving." For the last 12 days, prizes were awarded to visitors in person or on social media. Some of the gifted items included zoo ornaments and stuffed animals as well as animal experiences. 

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Lied Jungle closing at 3 p.m. and other exhibit buildings closing at 5 p.m. The zoo is closed on Christmas Day. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert