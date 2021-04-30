 Skip to main content
Omaha zoo plants its 4 millionth tree in Madagascar on Arbor Day
Omaha zoo plants its 4 millionth tree in Madagascar on Arbor Day

The Henry Doorly Zoo has planted its 4 millionth tree in Madagascar. The effort not only provides habitat for endangered lemurs, but also will provide resources for the locals.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium planted its 4 millionth tree in Madagascar on Friday in celebration of Arbor Day.

Through an effort with the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, and support from the Arbor Day Foundation, the 4 millionth tree comes after 12 years of reforestation efforts focused on providing habitat for lemurs, the most threatened group of primates in the world, according to a press release from the zoo.

The primary reforestation program is in Kianjavato, a small community in southeastern Madagascar. The forest fragments surrounding Kianjavato are home to nine lemur species, including the critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur, which can be seen at the Omaha zoo.

In addition to the 4 millionth tree, another 20,100 trees were planted across 10 different communities, and 100 trees were planted by government officials and wildlife representatives at the Kianjavato Ahmanson field station.

Timber and fruiting trees, in addition to providing habitat for lemurs, are also planted to provide resources for the surrounding community. Local people voluntarily participate in weekly planting events organized by Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership employees. About 18,000 trees are planted every week, according to the zoo.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

