Omaha zoo reveals name of its newest baby elephant

Like Eugenia, Sonny received his name from a donor who won the naming rights at the zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari 2021.

The elephant family quarters, where Eugenia and Sonny live with their herd of eight, is currently closed to the public to allow zookeepers time to observe the herd.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd once the family quarters reopens. Updates about the African elephants and timed ticketing will be provided via the zoo’s social media pages.

The two calves are expected to be the only baby elephants born this year in the U.S., Pate said in January. The nation’s elephant population is decreasing, with an average of two births and four deaths a year.

The Omaha zoo set out to reverse that trend when it built its elephant enclosure in 2014. Pate said the goal over the past seven years has been to start birthing elephants at the zoo to help grow the population.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.