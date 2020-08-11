Omaha zoo taking tree branches from Monday's storm; city also providing drop-off sites

If your yard is littered with downed tree branches after Monday's wind storm, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium may be able to help.

The zoo will take the branches, which end up as tasty treats for resident animals. In a Facebook post, zoo officials said they go through 200 tons of fresh, leafy branches a year to feed animals.

Apple, birch, cottonwood, elm, hackberry, honey locust, linden, mulberry, redbud and willow are among the tree species accepted. The zoo requests that you bring in only tree limbs that have not been treated with insecticides or herbicides or that aren't from dead, dying or diseased trees. Oak, black locust, evergreen and maple tree limbs are among the species not accepted.

Call 402-738-6947 or email browse@omahazoo.com to schedule a delivery.