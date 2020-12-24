 Skip to main content
Omaha zoo to offer free admission to children under 12 from Saturday through Dec. 31
top story

Omaha zoo to offer free admission to children under 12 from Saturday through Dec. 31

20200909_new_sealions_zl4

Visitors get an up-close view of a sea lion at the new Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will offer free admission to children younger than age 12 Saturday through Dec. 31.

The free admission is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving," during which zoo visitors are randomly selected for prizes.

Up to six children can be admitted free to the zoo with each paid adult.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buildings are open until 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle closes at 3 p.m.

The zoo is closed on Christmas Day. 

