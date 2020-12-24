Omaha zoo to offer free admission to children under 12 from Saturday through Dec. 31

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will offer free admission to children younger than age 12 Saturday through Dec. 31.
The free admission is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving," during which zoo visitors are randomly selected for prizes.
Up to six children can be admitted free to the zoo with each paid adult.
The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buildings are open until 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle closes at 3 p.m.
The zoo is closed on Christmas Day.
Jessica Wade's memorable stories of 2020: A summer of protests in Omaha
Omahans took to the streets as protests swept across the nation this summer. The movement that began in response to the killing of a Black Minneapolis man by police was further flamed by the death of James Scurlock, a Black man shot and killed by a white bar owner during a night of chaos in Downtown Omaha.
In the weeks and months that followed, a curfew was enacted, more than a hundred protesters were arrested, a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of protesters, and Jake Gardner, the bar owner who shot and killed Scurlock, took his own life.
One of Omaha’s busiest intersections was shut down May 29 as thousands of people took to the streets to protest the death of Minneapolis man G…
After the crowd at 72nd and Dodge was dispersed with tear gas and pepper balls on May 30, more protests broke out around 10 p.m. in downtown O…
Omaha had seen more than a week of protests since George Floyd’s death May 25, and the crowd on June 7 was the largest and most diverse yet.
Computer problems at the Douglas County Jail early July 26 led to a lengthy delay in releasing protesters arrested after demonstration in midt…
A Douglas County judge threw out cases against 25 protesters who Omaha police said were illegally blocking traffic on the Farnam Street bridge…
