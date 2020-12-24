Omaha zoo to offer free admission to children under 12 from Saturday through Dec. 31

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will offer free admission to children younger than age 12 Saturday through Dec. 31.

The free admission is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving," during which zoo visitors are randomly selected for prizes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Up to six children can be admitted free to the zoo with each paid adult.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buildings are open until 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle closes at 3 p.m.

The zoo is closed on Christmas Day.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.