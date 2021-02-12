Omaha zoo to offer free admission to health care workers, first responders

In a show of thanks, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will offer free admission to health care workers and first responders.
The offer, which includes the workers' immediate families, runs from Sunday through Feb. 21. Guests must show their work identification badge at the zoo's main entrance for entry.
The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Zoo grounds and buildings are open until 5 p.m.
"As we celebrate Valentine's Day, Zoo staff and I wanted to take this opportunity to show our great appreciation for health care workers and emergency responders in our community," Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement. "Their hard work and dedication has been vital to keeping our community going through this pandemic."
