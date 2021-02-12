 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha zoo to offer free admission to health care workers, first responders
0 comments

Omaha zoo to offer free admission to health care workers, first responders

{{featured_button_text}}
Zoo (copy)

Visitors get a close view of a sea lion at the new Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

In a show of thanks, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will offer free admission to health care workers and first responders. 

The offer, which includes the workers' immediate families, runs from Sunday through Feb. 21. Guests must show their work identification badge at the zoo's main entrance for entry. 

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Zoo grounds and buildings are open until 5 p.m.

"As we celebrate Valentine's Day, Zoo staff and I wanted to take this opportunity to show our great appreciation for health care workers and emergency responders in our community," Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement. "Their hard work and dedication has been vital to keeping our community going through this pandemic." 

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert