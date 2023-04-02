A baby giraffe born last month in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has been given the name "Hope."

The name was inspired by longtime supporter Peg Pease, who has been volunteering at the zoo as a docent since 1995. Pease had been calling the calf "Hope." Once the zoo’s giraffe care team found out, it adopted the name.

Zoo officials said that a female giraffe calf was born at 12:40 a.m. on March 22. The newborn weighed 108 pounds and was measured at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, the zoo said in a press release. Her mother is Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, and her father is Jawara, who is 14 years old.

Since birth, Hope has been receiving around-the-clock care from animal care and veterinary teams because her mother did not show the expected level of maternal care, despite a normal delivery. Hope is Zola’s first calf.

"All of us have been 'hoping' this little girl survives, and our keepers and veterinary care staff are doing great work to make that happen," Pease said. "As we provide hope'for this calf, she is also providing hope for us and all of her wild counterparts."

In the latest photos of Hope, she sports a wrap on her neck. A spokeswoman for the zoo said Sunday that the wrap covers a catheter used to administer medications.

"Under the medical wrap, a catheter is in place to allow quick and easy access for the zoo’s veterinary staff to administer injectable antibiotics in a way that minimizes stress to the calf," she said.

While she is getting stronger every day, Hope’s condition remains guarded, the spokeswoman said. She will remain in the treatment stall while she receives the necessary care.

It is the first calf born at Omaha’s zoo since Arthur, who was born on July 3, 2021, and the fifth calf to be born in the current giraffe barn. There are now eight female and two male giraffes at the zoo.

Dr. Luis R. Padilla, president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, released a statement last month that the zoo’s teams are “excited” about the giraffe’s birth, and are “cautiously optimistic” that the planned treatments, supportive care and “unwavering dedication” will help this baby survive.

“Our giraffe calf is in the best hands, receiving continuous care and love from our talented veterinarians, technicians and caretakers,” Padilla said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023