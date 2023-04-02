Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO Luis Padilla announces his zoo was named best zoo
A baby giraffe born last month in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has been given the name "Hope."
The name was inspired by longtime supporter Peg Pease, who has been volunteering at the zoo as a docent since 1995. Pease had been calling the calf "Hope." Once the zoo’s giraffe care team found out, it adopted the name.
Zoo officials said that a female giraffe calf was born at 12:40 a.m. on March 22. The newborn weighed 108 pounds and was measured at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, the zoo said in a press release. Her mother is Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, and her father is Jawara, who is 14 years old.
Since birth, Hope has been receiving around-the-clock care from animal care and veterinary teams because her mother did not show the expected level of maternal care, despite a normal delivery. Hope is Zola’s first calf.
"All of us have been 'hoping' this little girl survives, and our keepers and veterinary care staff are doing great work to make that happen," Pease said. "As we provide hope'for this calf, she is also providing hope for us and all of her wild counterparts."
In the latest photos of Hope, she sports a wrap on her neck. A spokeswoman for the zoo said Sunday that the wrap covers a catheter used to administer medications.
"Under the medical wrap, a catheter is in place to allow quick and easy access for the zoo’s veterinary staff to administer injectable antibiotics in a way that minimizes stress to the calf," she said.
While she is getting stronger every day, Hope’s condition remains guarded, the spokeswoman said. She will remain in the treatment stall while she receives the necessary care.
It is the first calf born at Omaha’s zoo since Arthur, who was born on July 3, 2021, and the fifth calf to be born in the current giraffe barn. There are now eight female and two male giraffes at the zoo.
Dr. Luis R. Padilla, president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, released a statement last month that the zoo’s teams are “excited” about the giraffe’s birth, and are “cautiously optimistic” that the planned treatments, supportive care and “unwavering dedication” will help this baby survive.
“Our giraffe calf is in the best hands, receiving continuous care and love from our talented veterinarians, technicians and caretakers,” Padilla said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023
A pedestrian walking south on 13th Street from Farnam Street uses an umbrella to shield themself from the snow on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graffiti covers the walls on the first floor of an old office building at Forrest Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, right, and Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon watch Millikann's three-point basket going in during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores two points after a steal with less than a minute left against Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler goes up for a shot against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin puts on his shoe after losing in the first half against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three-point basket against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a three-point basket in front of Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots a basket in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Rickey Loftin, center, during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson watches from the floor as his last-second shot fails to go in, giving Millard North a victory during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
OPS bus driver Yvonne Johnson poses for a portrait on a bus she decorates for the students on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. damaged a nearby billboard.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas sits on the bench during a timeout after she injured her knee in the second half against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
French Onion soup photographed at Le Bouillon.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Nathaniel Ruleaux leads a community project called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. His son, Luca, 3, walks away after handing him a print to demonstrate with. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Chen, of Omaha, helps in a community project lead by artist Nathaniel Ruleaux called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South girls basketball starting five, from left, Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon and Lexi Finkenbiner. Photographed at Millard South High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of Omaha on Monday will start a $32 million, 18-month project to widen 168th Street between West Center Road and Q Street. This will include the widening of the bridge over Zorinsky Lake.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Common Goldeneye lands at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Migratory birds fly past the rising sun at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.