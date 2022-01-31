 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha zoo welcomes baby elephant, the 2nd this month
An African elephant calf is the second to be born at Omaha's zoo this month and the first male elephant ever born at the zoo.

The newest addition to the Omaha Zoo's elephant herd is doing well after being born last week.

The elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has grown again. 

Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the male calf at 9:08 p.m. Sunday. Both are doing well, according to a press release from the zoo.

The African elephant calf is the second to be born at the zoo this month and the first male elephant ever born at the zoo. 

The calf and mom will remain out of public view in the zoo's Elephant Family Quarters to allow zookeepers time to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing, zoo officials said.

Another elephant calf, Eugenia, was born to mother Kiki on Jan. 7.

Callee, 21, is the father of both calves. He came to the zoo in 2019.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd when the Elephant Family Quarters reopens.

Updates about the elephants and timed ticketing will be provided via media alerts and the zoo’s social media pages as additional information becomes available.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

