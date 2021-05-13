Omaha zoo welcomes harbor seals Monty and Milo to sea lion exhibit

Monty and Milo peeked their heads out of the water at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit Thursday morning.

The harbor seals seemed to glance at Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, as he spoke with reporters in the exhibit's outdoor amphitheater about the two newcomers.

Monty, 2 years old, and Milo, nearly 3, stayed side by side as they explored their 275-thousand-gallon pool.

That morning was the first time since their arrival in late March and early April that they had access to the entire exhibit and four of the sea lions, which are fellow sea mammals with slightly different physical characteristics, that inhabit it.

The female sea lions, a bit more confident and playful, zipped around the seals curiously. Monty and Milo would later meet the two male sea lions, giving a bit more time to build their comfort levels in the exhibit.

Along with the general excitement of welcoming two new animals to the zoo, the seals' arrival also marks the first time the Omaha zoo has had harbor seals, Pate said.

"It's really nice for visitors to see another animal at the zoo that they haven't seen before," Pate said. "It adds to the diversity of the animals here."