Omaha zoo welcomes its first baby elephant

The elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has grown by one.

Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a calf Friday morning.

Mom and baby are doing well, zoo officials said in a press release. Zookeepers do not yet know the gender or weight of the calf.

It's the first elephant born at the Omaha zoo.

Kiki's pregnancy was announced in October, seven months after zoo officials announced that 12-year-old elephant Claire was pregnant. Claire's calf also is due this winter.

All the female elephants at the zoo were present when Kiki delivered her calf.

The Elephant Family Quarters building is closed to the public to allow staff to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing between Kiki and her calf.

Callee, 21, is the father of both Kiki's calf and Claire's calf. He joined the zoo in 2019 from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama.

Kiki's pregnancy was a bit of a roller coaster for zoo staff. She showed signs of pregnancy around the same time as Claire, but her hormone levels started to drop.