Omaha zoo expecting fourth baby elephant in August 2023
The elephant baby boom at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is in full swing.
The herd welcomed its third calf in a little over one year.
Lolly, who is about 11,
gave birth to the male calf early Thursday morning.
The elephant care team had been monitoring Lolly 24 hours a day leading up to the birth.
The elephant family quarters will be temporarily closed to the public to allow Lolly some quiet bonding time with her calf, which does not have a name yet. Once the building is reopened, guests will be able to see all three young elephants with the herd.
A male elephant calf, born to Lolly and Callee, joined the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's herd on Thursday.
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
Lolly's pregnancy was announced in March 2022. A fourth pregnancy announcement — for Jayei, the herd matriarch — was announced four months later in July.
Lolly's calf joins fellow youngsters Eugenia and Sonny. Eugenia was born to mom Kiki in January 2022. Sonny was born weeks later to mom Claire.
Jayei's calf is due in August or September. Jayei is mother to another herd member, Omma, who is now about 11 years old.
Callee is the father of both Lolly's and Jayei's calves as well as Eugenia and Sonny.
Callee joined the herd in 2019 from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama. The zoo's five adult female African elephants, plus one male, arrived in Omaha in 2016 from Swaziland.
Since their arrival, the elephants have been housed in the zoo’s $73 million African Grasslands exhibit.
Photos: Two baby elephants make their public debut at Omaha Zoo
Eugenia, right, hangs out under his mother, Kikki, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Givens and her daughter Elin, 3, watch Claire and her calf, Sonny, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two elephant calves born in January, makes his debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People line up for timed entry to see Eugenia and Sonny, the two elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
Eugenia one of the two Elephant calves born in January, walks among the herd at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugenia , left, and Sonny, the two elephant calves born in January, made enjoy their enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, hangs with his mother Claire at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugenia, left, walks towards Sonny at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday. The two Elephant calves born in January.
Eugenia, one of two Elephant calves born in January, walks around the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
Eugenia, one of two Elephant calves born in January, walks around the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January, walks with his mother Claire, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January, walks with his mother Claire, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugenia, one of two Elephant calves born in January, walks around the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.