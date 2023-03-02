The elephant baby boom at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is in full swing.

The herd welcomed its third calf in a little over one year.

Lolly, who is about 11, gave birth to the male calf early Thursday morning.

The elephant care team had been monitoring Lolly 24 hours a day leading up to the birth.

The elephant family quarters will be temporarily closed to the public to allow Lolly some quiet bonding time with her calf, which does not have a name yet. Once the building is reopened, guests will be able to see all three young elephants with the herd.

Lolly's pregnancy was announced in March 2022. A fourth pregnancy announcement — for Jayei, the herd matriarch — was announced four months later in July.

Lolly's calf joins fellow youngsters Eugenia and Sonny. Eugenia was born to mom Kiki in January 2022. Sonny was born weeks later to mom Claire.

Jayei's calf is due in August or September. Jayei is mother to another herd member, Omma, who is now about 11 years old.

Callee is the father of both Lolly's and Jayei's calves as well as Eugenia and Sonny.

Callee joined the herd in 2019 from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama. The zoo's five adult female African elephants, plus one male, arrived in Omaha in 2016 from Swaziland.

Since their arrival, the elephants have been housed in the zoo’s $73 million African Grasslands exhibit.

