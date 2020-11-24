{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will be open with shortened hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Visitors can stop by the zoo between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. TreeTops Restaurant and the gift shop will be open, but concessions, rides and the theater will be closed.

The zoo will return to its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday and throughout the weekend, and is open every day except Christmas Day.

Nearing the end of its season, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, weather permitting, will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Beginning Thursday, the zoo is also offering a 25% discount on the purchase or renewal of a zoo household or grandparent membership in combination with a Wildlife Safari Park membership. That’s a $225 value for the cost of $170.

The membership sale will be offered through Tuesday and can be purchased on the zoo’s website or at an admissions window during business hours.

