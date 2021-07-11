Omaha zoo won't yet vaccinate animals against COVID

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will wait a bit longer before joining a handful of zoos across the country in vaccinating their animals against COVID-19.

Last week, the Oakland Zoo administered the vaccine to two tigers. The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas. At the Cincinnati Zoo, great apes and big cats are being trained to receive the vaccine later this summer.

The veterinary vaccine, which is formulated primarily for mammals, is provided by New Jersey-based Zoetis. The company is the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock and was formerly a subsidiary of Pfizer.

Zoetis is donating more than 11,000 doses for animals living in almost 70 zoos, according to a press release from the company.

But Omaha’s zoo hasn’t yet requested vaccines from Zoetis, zoo officials said Thursday.

The decision to forgo vaccinations for the time being was based on the currently low COVID-19 infection rate and high vaccination rate in Omaha’s human population, the zoo said.