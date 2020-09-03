Omaha zoo's $26 million sea lion exhibit to open Friday

The public will get their first chance on Friday to see the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit.

A ribbon cutting and public opening of the $26 million exhibit is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Friday, ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Owen Sea Lion Shores will give people a “nose-to-nose” view of the marine mammals. Visitors will wind their way through the exhibit — passing a sandy beach where children can play and an above-ground sea lion viewing window. They will then slowly descend until reaching a large “sea cave” that is 12 feet below the surface of a 275,000-gallon saltwater pool.

The sea lion habitat replaces the zoo's pavilion, which opened in 1972 after the zoo unearthed and modified a buried public pool that had closed amid a polio epidemic in the 1940s.