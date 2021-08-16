Omaha zoo's Claire the elephant 'doing great' 16 months into pregnancy

Zookeepers have been busy in the elephant barn at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

In addition to baby-proofing for a 260-pound baby, keepers are working with Claire, the mom-to-be, to keep tabs on her health.

The elephant, who is between 11 and 15 years old, is due in February. She is about 16 months into her 22-month pregnancy, said Dr. Laura Kleinschmidt, a zoo veterinarian.

Monday, zookeepers performed an ultrasound on Claire and gave an update on her pregnancy.

At this point, Kleinschmidt said, Claire gets an ultrasound every month. As the elephant gets closer to her due date, Kleinschmidt said, ultrasounds will be performed every other week.

"Claire is really doing great," Kleinschmidt said. "The pregnancy is progressing well. She's very healthy."

At 5,350 pounds, Claire has gained a healthy 600 pounds on top of the 4,750 pounds she weighed when she conceived in April 2020.

Zookeepers have been training her to stand still during ultrasounds.