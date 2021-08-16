Omaha zoo's Claire the elephant 'doing great' 16 months into pregnancy

Zookeepers have been busy in the elephant barn at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
In addition to baby-proofing for a 260-pound baby, keepers are working with Claire, the mom-to-be, to keep tabs on her health.
The elephant, who is between 11 and 15 years old, is due in February. She is about 16 months into her 22-month pregnancy, said Dr. Laura Kleinschmidt, a zoo veterinarian.
Monday, zookeepers performed an ultrasound on Claire and gave an update on her pregnancy.
At this point, Kleinschmidt said, Claire gets an ultrasound every month. As the elephant gets closer to her due date, Kleinschmidt said, ultrasounds will be performed every other week.
"Claire is really doing great," Kleinschmidt said. "The pregnancy is progressing well. She's very healthy."
At 5,350 pounds, Claire has gained a healthy 600 pounds on top of the 4,750 pounds she weighed when she conceived in April 2020.
Zookeepers have been training her to stand still during ultrasounds.
The ultrasound process can be tricky in elephants, in part because their skin is about 2 inches thick. First, zookeepers splash water on the elephant's side to scrub away any caked-on mud. With lots of gel, they use a probe to put pressure on the elephant's abdomen.
At about two months, the baby's limbs can be spotted. By the three-month mark, trunk movement and a heartbeat can be found, Kleinschmidt said.
Claire has been learning to give zoo staffers access to her for any care she may need during her pregnancy or after, keepers said.
Adding a calf to the now six-elephant herd is good news, said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo. It allows the animals to maintain their herd and also is good for conservation efforts.
"Our plan all along was to build a multigenerational herd of elephants," Pate said. "This is the first step on that goal."
Callee, a 20-year-old elephant, is the baby's father. He came to Omaha about two years ago from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama.
Claire hasn't had any crazy cravings so far. She's sticking with a balanced diet of leaves, small twigs, tree bark, hay and produce, said lead elephant keeper Rebecca Wyatt. Claire loves sweet potatoes, apples and carrots.
During a briefing for reporters, Claire gobbled up some fresh produce after showing her sides, opening her mouth and wiggling her ears.
More than halfway through her pregnancy, keepers said, it's possible Claire is starting to get a little uncomfortable. She has been getting up and down during the night more than usual. And instead of resting her head on one of the mounds of sand in the barn, Wyatt said, Claire opts to sprawl out flat on the ground.
Otherwise, she's still sparring and playing with younger members of the herd. Wyatt said the other elephants can sense Claire's pregnancy.
"They aren't trying to bother her, to play as much. It's on her terms," Wyatt said. "They're allowing her to rest when she needs to rest and also allowing her to be close to them when she really wants to be."
