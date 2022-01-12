Omaha zoo's first baby elephant getting used to new family

The first baby elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, who was 5 days old on Wednesday, has only a few jobs: to sleep, eat and get used to her new family.
Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the calf surrounded by a herd of female elephants for support.
“They all tightly squeezed with (Kiki) in the middle, in protective mode,” said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president. “It was heartwarming to see.”
The female calf, weighing in at more than 175 pounds and standing about 3 feet tall, has been getting used to the herd since she was born Friday morning at the Elephant Family Quarters building.
Pate said Jayei, an elephant in her 20s, has been like a second mother to the calf. Most of the time, all zoo staff can see are “eight legs and a little calf in between all of them.”
The baby elephant has yet to be named. The zoo auctioned off naming rights last fall to a family that still needs to visit the enclosure, Pate said.
For now, the calf will work on her nursing skills. Her father, 21-year-old Callee, has been visiting the calf at night when the herd is in the family quarters building. Soon, Callee, the zoo’s only bull elephant, will be able to stay around full-time.
Another elephant named Claire is expecting to have the zoo’s second calf any day now.
It will be a few weeks until the public will be able to see the new baby elephant. Pate said it’s likely the zoo will wait until after Claire has her calf to reopen the building.
Visitors eventually will be able to visit the elephant herd with a timed ticket. Pate said the zoo is planning to put risers in the Elephant Family Quarters building to allow about 120 people at a time to view the calves.
Kiki and Claire’s calves are expected to be the only baby elephants born this year in the U.S., Pate said. The nation’s elephant population is decreasing, with an average of two births and four deaths a year.
The Omaha zoo set out to reverse that trend when it built its elephant enclosure in 2014. Pate said the goal over the past seven years has been to start birthing baby elephants at the zoo to help grow the population.
An elephant has a gestation period of 22 months. Kiki’s pregnancy was announced in October, seven months after zoo officials announced that 12-year-old Claire was pregnant.
Sarah Armstrong, the zoo’s elephant manager, said zoo staff, who were monitoring Kiki's hormone levels, implemented a 24-hour watch on Thursday, Jan. 6. Armstrong said Kiki started showing signs of discomfort around 6 p.m. that same day.
She and another zoo employee stayed up all night to monitor Kiki, but active labor didn’t start until 10:30 a.m. Friday. The calf was born at 11:33 a.m.
“We were happy to sit back, hold our breath and watch it all happen,” Armstrong said.
Claire has a birth window that stretches until the beginning of February, Armstrong said. If the calf isn’t born by next week, zoo staff will perform an ultrasound to check the baby’s health.
Pate said the two calves should grow up together like siblings. When they get older, they will start to “play and chase each other like two kids would,” he said.
“It’s fun to watch,” Pate said. “And the people will watch them grow up.”