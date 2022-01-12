Omaha zoo's first baby elephant getting used to new family

The first baby elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, who was 5 days old on Wednesday, has only a few jobs: to sleep, eat and get used to her new family.

Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the calf surrounded by a herd of female elephants for support.

“They all tightly squeezed with (Kiki) in the middle, in protective mode,” said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president. “It was heartwarming to see.”

The female calf, weighing in at more than 175 pounds and standing about 3 feet tall, has been getting used to the herd since she was born Friday morning at the Elephant Family Quarters building.

Pate said Jayei, an elephant in her 20s, has been like a second mother to the calf. Most of the time, all zoo staff can see are “eight legs and a little calf in between all of them.”

The baby elephant has yet to be named. The zoo auctioned off naming rights last fall to a family that still needs to visit the enclosure, Pate said.