Omaha zoo's Hubbard Gorilla Valley reopens after $7 million renovation project

The exhibit, which reopened on Friday, saw a steady stream of foot traffic and strollers.

Kids lined up along the windows while gorillas dashed and climbed around the yard. Elsewhere in the exhibit, kids squealed with delight when a gorilla, carrying some lettuce, parked in front of the glass, giving an up-close-and-personal view.

The outdoor exhibit is now home to a shallow stream and a handful of waterfalls. It also features new landscaping with multiple species of grasses, bushes and trees to allow for natural foraging.

Timu, a female gorilla, bent over the stream and scooped up water in her hand for a drink. Tambo strolled by carrying a bunch of leaves in his mouth.

Other elements added to the outdoor space provide shade. The gorillas also have room to spread out and have their own areas, which is especially important for males in the bunch, Pate said.

Additional climbing structures were installed in the indoor exhibit. New lighting will help to better illuminate the space and parts of the space were made more accessible to the entire group of gorillas.