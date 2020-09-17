Omaha zoo's Kingdoms of the Night exhibit reopens Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors can once again venture below the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's Desert Dome into the world's largest nocturnal exhibit.

Closed to the public because of COVID-19 since March 16, the Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night exhibit will open to the public Friday, the Omaha zoo announced Thursday.

The capacity of the zoo's buildings will also be increased to 75%.

The changes are in accordance with Phase 4 of Gov. Pete Ricketts' directed health measures, which removes capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and a number of other indoor businesses.

Zoo members will no longer be required to reserve a time slot through the online ticketing system, but reservations are still suggested for non-members because they encourage social distancing and limit contact, according to a press release from the zoo.

Masks remain required inside buildings until at least Oct. 20, per the city’s mask mandate.