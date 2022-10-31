 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha zoo's Lied Jungle, Desert Dome reopen after bird flu scare; aviary to remain closed

  • Updated
Take a look behind the scenes as the staff at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo feeds animals.

Two exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium are reopening after they were closed to the public due to the risk of avian influenza.

The Lied Jungle and the Desert Dome reopened to guests Monday. The Lee G. Simmons Aviary will remain closed.

The exhibits had been closed since Oct. 14 after two pelicans contracted the illness. The first pelican died and a second became ill and was euthanized. 

Several birds from the aviary and Madagascar exhibit have been tested for the disease, as have the remaining pelicans. All birds have tested negative, zoo officials said. 

The virus is commonly spread through the feces of the infected wild birds. The droppings can make their way into the zoo through birds flying overhead or on people’s shoes.

The zoo has taken steps to keep wild birds from lingering on zoo property, including putting up two inflatable tube men near lagoons. Geese don’t like the erratic movements made by the inflatable tubes.

Guest paths are being washed down each morning to remove waterfowl feces.

In the Desert Dome, the most at-risk birds have been moved to an off-exhibit holding area. 

Visitors to the Lied Jungle are asked to used a "foot bath" mat at the entrance as a precaution.

Precautions also remain in place for staff in bird areas. 

The aviary also was closed from early March to late June as a precaution against bird flu. At that time, none of the birds at the zoo, at 3701 S. 10th St., or the Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland were infected.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

