Omahan builds another colorful snowman army, this time in Fontenelle Park

Johnsen said Monday that he has perfected his technique. He gets on his knees and packs a snowball, then rolls it back and forth until it starts getting bigger.

Saturday evening, Johnsen rolled the large bodies and Baroco handled their heads.

After building all the snowmen, Johnsen and Baroco had bruised knees — despite wearing kneepads — and their legs felt frozen. They went home to relax and warm up for the night. Sunday morning, they returned with five gallons of Kool-Aid to decorate the snow army.

Johnsen said he's not a fan of cold and snow. But building the snowmen helps him cope with and enjoy the miserable weather. Plus, there was the added challenge of trying to build all 100.

One driver who stopped at the park on Monday pulled into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and took photos of the snowmen. Another passerby walked through the field of snowmen.

"People bring their kids out and take pictures," Johnsen said. "It's a little attraction that just lasts for as long as the snow lasts."

