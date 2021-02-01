 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omahan builds another colorful snowman army, this time in Fontenelle Park
0 comments

Omahan builds another colorful snowman army, this time in Fontenelle Park

{{featured_button_text}}
020121-owh-new-snowmenâ€‹-LS04.JPG

Ron Coleman stops by Fontenelle Park to take a video of the snow people for his grandchildren in Omaha on Monday, February 1, 2021.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Love Army is back. 

This time around, the force of 100 snowmen has popped up in Fontenelle Park, near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. 

Omahan Alec Paul Johnsen, 29, formed the snowmen Saturday evening with the help of his girlfriend, Caroline Baroco. The couple spent about 2½ hours building the 100 snowmen in the empty space near the park's playground and main parking lot.

The snowmen, which range in size, are colored with Kool-Aid in shades of orange, yellow, green and blue.

"Love is not black or white or gray. Love is colorful. That's why I named them the Love Army," Johnsen said. 

Some snowmen didn't fare well and had toppled over on a Monday visit to the park. 

Johnsen, Baroco and Johnsen's brother and nephew went to the park last week and realized how perfect the snow that fell Jan. 25 was for building snowpeople. After making one snowman on that visit, Johnsen was set. 

Johnsen started crafting his armies of snow figures three years ago.

In 2019, he made 84 in Leavenworth Park, near 34th and Leavenworth Streets. Last year, he rolled 53 snowmen in Turner Park, which is near 31st and Farnam Streets. 

Johnsen said Monday that he has perfected his technique. He gets on his knees and packs a snowball, then rolls it back and forth until it starts getting bigger. 

Saturday evening, Johnsen rolled the large bodies and Baroco handled their heads.  

After building all the snowmen, Johnsen and Baroco had bruised knees — despite wearing kneepads — and their legs felt frozen. They went home to relax and warm up for the night. Sunday morning, they returned with five gallons of Kool-Aid to decorate the snow army. 

Johnsen said he's not a fan of cold and snow. But building the snowmen helps him cope with and enjoy the miserable weather. Plus, there was the added challenge of trying to build all 100. 

One driver who stopped at the park on Monday pulled into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and took photos of the snowmen. Another passerby walked through the field of snowmen. 

"People bring their kids out and take pictures," Johnsen said. "It's a little attraction that just lasts for as long as the snow lasts."  

Winter storm targets Omaha on Jan. 25, 2021

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert