Omahan Don Kalal remembered for singing, laughter and love of family

There was always love, music and laughter in the Kalal home.

And Don Kalal, the head of the family, spread it around the community as well.

Kalal, of Omaha, started singing and acting in high school with his eventual wife, Jackie, and didn’t completely stop until his death on Oct. 14 at age 92. He had been suffering from dementia and living at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland.

In assisted living, said son Jim, Kalal liked to entertain the workers and fellow residents by yodeling in the halls.

He started joking as a kid as well. He was born in Omaha and grew up in the Florence neighborhood near Forest Lawn Cemetery.

As a young man, he earned money mowing the grass around the gravestones.

“I’ve got a lot of people under me,” he told people about the job.

Don Kalal graduated from Omaha Technical High School, then joined the Navy. When he was stationed in San Diego, Jackie came to visit him and they eloped. They were married for 72 years.

The Kalals came back to Omaha, where Don became a PBX installer for Northwestern Bell. He also was in the Naval Reserve for about 30 years.