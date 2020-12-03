Omahan gets ripped off when she tries to buy a dog over the internet

The previous successes with internet sellers might have made Granados too trusting. After she paid the scammer, some red flags, such as his spotty knowledge about the dog, became obvious.

Her story is an increasingly common one, according to Jim Hegarty, president of the of the local Better Business Bureau office. Many people stuck at home are searching for companion animals.

“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year ... but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” Hegarty said. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for wannabe pet owners."

Fraudulent listings for Yorkshire terriers and French bulldogs are particularly pervasive, he said. Puppies remain the most common lure in a pet scam.

Pet scams reported this year to the national BBB will be nearly five times as frequent in 2017, when the agency received 884 reports. Through Nov. 30, nearly 4,000 pet scam reports have been filed, and the projected dollar loss is expected to top $3 million.

Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society, said the shelter and most animal rescue operations don't ask for money upfront. Owners and pets meet to make sure it's a good match.