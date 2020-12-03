Omahan gets ripped off when she tries to buy a dog over the internet

Three times, Lani Granados of Omaha shopped online for a purebred dog. Each time, she received exactly what she ordered.
Her fourth attempt proved costly.
"We'd gotten dogs from Ohio and Wisconsin with no problems," she said. "The (sellers) were super nice and very knowledgeable."
Last month, Granados found a listing for a white German shepherd, and she decided she wanted it as a companion for her long-haired German shepherd, Zeth. The seller claimed to be from Ohio and said the dog would cost $700 plus a $150 shipping fee.
When she tried to pay the $850 using a cash app, Granados found the payment would not process. The seller, "David," asked her to send the money through another app to a woman in California.
Granados later found out that David had asked the California woman, who proved to be another victim of the scam, to forward the money to him. When Granados' dog never arrived, she called the man, who was rude to her.
"He told me they needed more money because the puppy needed to be in a special kennel for air travel. By then, I had already figured out that it was a scam," Granados said. "He quit taking my calls."
Granados ended up buying a female white German shepherd locally that she named Xena. Xena and Zeth, who had been purchased online, have become great pals.
The previous successes with internet sellers might have made Granados too trusting. After she paid the scammer, some red flags, such as his spotty knowledge about the dog, became obvious.
Her story is an increasingly common one, according to Jim Hegarty, president of the of the local Better Business Bureau office. Many people stuck at home are searching for companion animals.
“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year ... but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” Hegarty said. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for wannabe pet owners."
Fraudulent listings for Yorkshire terriers and French bulldogs are particularly pervasive, he said. Puppies remain the most common lure in a pet scam.
Pet scams reported this year to the national BBB will be nearly five times as frequent in 2017, when the agency received 884 reports. Through Nov. 30, nearly 4,000 pet scam reports have been filed, and the projected dollar loss is expected to top $3 million.
Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society, said the shelter and most animal rescue operations don't ask for money upfront. Owners and pets meet to make sure it's a good match.
"I understand that people want a specific breed, but if you can meet with the dog and seller, that is certainly preferable," Wiese said. "You see the dog and the last thing you do is pay the fee."
Because the scammers do not have legitimate arrangements to process credit cards, Hegarty said victims may receive an error message stating that the card was declined. Scammers then direct the buyer to send money a different way. But at that point, the scammers have stolen the credit card number and use the number to fund other activities.
Hegarty said consumers can protect themselves by knowing the red flags associated with pet scams. For instance, purchasers who want to pick up the pet often are told that it's not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. Scammers also will make COVID-19-related money requests for items such as special climate-controlled crates, insurance and even nonexistent pet vaccines.
The Better Business Bureau provided some tips for buyers:
• Ask to see the pet and the seller in a video call. Scammers are not likely to comply with the request.
• Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet (in Google Images, for example) and search for a distinctive phrase the seller used in the description.
• Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering.
• Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for a deeply discounted price.
• Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.
If you are the victim of a pet scam, contact Petscams.com. You can contact the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP or online at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
