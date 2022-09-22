Omahan sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

A 61-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County Court to 30 days in jail for causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Mark A. Simmons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of 34-year-old Pedro Flores, which occurred Oct. 21, 2021. Simmons, who faced up to a one year in jail, also must serve two years of probation.

Flores, of Omaha, was southbound on the Northwest Radial near Nicholas Street about 5:45 a.m. Simmons' 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was eastbound on Nicholas.

Police said the pickup had been at a stop sign before continuing into the intersection, striking the motorcycle. Flores, who was wearing an approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.