Omahan sentenced to probation in shooting near Old Market bar

A 27-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation on each of three charges in connection with a shooting that injured three people last summer near an Old Market bar.

Raushod Johnson pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, all misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation on each count, with all three sentences to be served at the same time.

Johnson initially was charged with three counts of felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. The charges were amended in a plea agreement with the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at Gate 10, 414 S. 10th St., just before 1 a.m. June 18, Omaha police said. Officers learned that a vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area.

Police pursued the vehicle to 42nd and Dodge Streets, where they found two people with gunshot injuries. The two, George Thompson, then 31, and Jordan Thompson, then 27, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

A third person, Detail Johnson, then 28, also went to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot injury. He told police he had been at Gate 10.