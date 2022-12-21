 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

  • Updated
  • 0

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. 

Keanu Louis

Keanu Louis

Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.

Kellogg, 20, was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.

Louis also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was found by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. 

Cameron Foster - with last brief (copy)

Cameron Foster

On Nov. 24, Omaha police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the case. Foster has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make breakthrough in destroying 'forever' chemicals in contaminated water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert