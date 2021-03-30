Omahan who finally met his mom when she was 85 traced his ancestry to Sioux Nation

People often commented that Robert O'Brien was a wonderful speaker and spellbinding storyteller — but then, he lived an amazing life.

Raised in a Minnesota orphanage, his father, Arthur Mandan, was a married tribal leader at the Fort Berthold Reservation for the Three Affiliated Tribes in Elbowoods, North Dakota. His mother was a Benedictine novice nun who worked on the reservation. She was forced to give up the son she bore in 1931.

O'Brien, a name given him at the orphanage to hide his parentage, spent his teenage years working for room and board on a farm in rural Minnesota. He joined the Navy at age 16 and began a 20-year military career that ended in the Air Force, including deployment to Korea, Japan and France.

He retired as a tech sergeant while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue, where he worked in the explosive ordnance disposal unit. He then went to work for Douglas County Civil Defense, serving as its director from 1978 to 1993. He was elected president of the Nebraska Civil Defense Directors’ Association for two terms.

"Dad was the most amazing storyteller that I've ever heard," said his daughter, Michele O'Brien of Omaha. "He had a lot of stories from the service because he had been everywhere."