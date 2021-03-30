Omahan who finally met his mom when she was 85 traced his ancestry to Three Affiliated Tribes

As a youngster in the orphanage, he was told only that his ancestry traced to the Sioux Nation which proved to be untrue. O'Brien later learned that he was linked to the Three Affiliated Tribes while living in Omaha.

He was a founding board member of the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, but because he lacked tribal enrollment, O’Brien had to leave the board in 1990. After tracing his roots and gaining enrollment, he returned as board chairman and held the position from 1993 until retiring from the board in 2005.

"He gave us stability, and he was very insightful in terms of programming," said Donna Polk-Primm, the current director of the coalition. "One of his strengths was diplomacy, because we work with 17 tribes in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa."

Under his leadership, the coalition’s annual budget grew from $300,000 to $2 million. That made it possible to establish many key programs, including residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment. Polk-Primm also cited the Tired Moccasin Elders Program, diabetes education/services and HIV/AIDS testing and counseling among O'Brien's success stories.