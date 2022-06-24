 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omahans can buy fireworks starting next week; police remind people to follow the law

The Fourth of July holiday is coming up, and the Omaha Police Department wants to remind people that they need to follow the city's fireworks ordinance.

Fireworks can be sold in Omaha from Tuesday, June 28, through Monday, July 4. They can be discharged from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, from noon to 11 p.m. daily. People who light fireworks have to be 16 years old or older. Those between the ages of 12 and 15 can discharge fireworks only under the direct supervision of someone 19 years old or older, the police noted in a press release.

Fireworks complaints that are in progress should be directed to 402-444-5802. 

People found to be in violation of the city's fireworks ordinance could be cited and may be subject to a fine for each separate conviction.

People who want to dispose of leftover fireworks can get rid of them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets, and at Omaha Fire Station 43, at 103rd and Fort Streets. They also can drop off guns at those locations.

