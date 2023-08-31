Omahans might not be able to escape the heat this Labor Day weekend, but they can still celebrate the holiday with a variety of activities, including outdoor recreation and the popular SeptemberFest.

One of the metro's main events this weekend will be the four-day festival at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

SeptemberFest, which runs Friday through Monday, is an annual "salute to labor" festival that has been in Omaha since 1977 and offers the city's largest parade on Labor Day, according to its website.

The event typically draws more than 20,000 visitors from a five-state area, including Nebraska, lowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $7 and children under 5 years old can enter for free.

Linda Morin, a SeptemberFest organizer, said a new attraction will be a military memorial, "Remembering the Fallen." It will consist of more than 34 "tribute towers" that hold three double-sided banners of photos of military members who died since Sept. 11, 2001.

The festival also will host its first "Domingo en Familia," on Sunday, which will be a "Spanish Day" with its own set of activities and entertainment, Morin said.

"It's for the Latino community and will have piñatas, a dance group and two DJs playing music all day long, plus food," Morin said. "We're trying to change it up and do something different."

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Omaha. Morin said a new feature will be six helium balloons that will be the size of those in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Morin said the festival used to feature the enormous balloons in previous years until helium became too expensive, but this year organizers lucked out with a deal from out of state.

Other popular attractions include the festival's carnival grounds. People can buy a $29 ticket at Hy-Vee stores to get unlimited carnival rides throughout the entire festival. There also will be international food booths, two petting zoos, a dinosaur museum and live entertainment, including alternative rock Saturday featuring national act Finger Eleven, a Canadian rock band.

If people want to stray from the city, they can find outdoor Labor Day celebrations at various state parks in Nebraska.

Fort Kearny State Historical Park in Kearney will host celebrations from Saturday through Monday.

A cannon firing will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with a special night firing on Sunday at sunset. Daily living history demonstrations will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with special living history activities on Sunday afternoon. Reenactors will be at the park to discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days.

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in Fort Calhoun is hosting its Living History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include things like military demonstrations, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, spinning, weaving and more.

Shawna Richter-Ryerson, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said park employees are excited for people to go outside and enjoy the holiday weekend. Residents wanting to explore state parks can find one nearby on the commission's Find A Park webpage.

Nebraskans will have to be careful this weekend while outside in the heat.

People can expect highs in the low 90s Friday and mid- to upper 90s for Saturday through Monday, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. There will be no chances of precipitation.

"It looks like it's going to be pretty darn hot this weekend, but not quite as humid as it was as the last heat wave, so that's at least one big improvement," Barjenbruch said.

Lower humidity means the heat index won't rise as much as it did last week. But it also can increase dehydration, Barjenbruch said.

"The biggest thing to is you will lose water faster when the air is drier," he said. "Hydration is going to be extra important."

Hydration is key for the Labor Day weekend, the Douglas County Health Department announced Thursday.

People enjoying the outdoors should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, Health Director Lindsay Huse said in a press release.

Residents also need to take extra care of those who are more likely to overheat and become dehydrated, such as children, elderly adults and athletes. Huse said people who take medications should take precaution as some prescriptions can make it harder for the body to regulate temperature.

And don't forget about pets — animals can't sweat, Huse said. They should always have access to water and be inside, if possible.

"Never leave a person or an animal unattended in hot weather," Huse said in the release. "This is especially true if they are in a vehicle. Heat regularly kills more people than any other weather event and you must not take it lightly."