 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omahans can donate at Salvation Army's red kettles with change, cash and ... Venmo
0 comments

Omahans can donate at Salvation Army's red kettles with change, cash and ... Venmo

Mikaela Schuele of Catholic Charities of Omaha talks about the group's mobile food bank held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Macy, Nebraska. The organization began holding mobile food banks on the first Tuesday of each month in both Macy and Walthill, Nebraska.

Short on change as you approach that red kettle?

Not a problem.

This year, the Salvation Army will expand its "Kettle Pay" system by accepting PayPal and Venmo donations at more than 130 red kettles in the Omaha metro area.

Kettles will be out starting Friday.

In past years, payments have been accepted from Apple Pay or Google Pay. 

Shoppers still can donate the old-fashioned way by dropping change or cash into kettles. Or they can scan a QR code or smart chip on red kettle signs to make digital donations. 

When shoppers scan the code, they will be directed to a custom page that accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal. All donations stay local. Receipts will be emailed directly to users' phones.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden salutes veterans as the 'spine of America'

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert