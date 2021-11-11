Omahans can donate at Salvation Army's red kettles with change, cash and ... Venmo

Short on change as you approach that red kettle?

Not a problem.

This year, the Salvation Army will expand its "Kettle Pay" system by accepting PayPal and Venmo donations at more than 130 red kettles in the Omaha metro area.

Kettles will be out starting Friday.

In past years, payments have been accepted from Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Shoppers still can donate the old-fashioned way by dropping change or cash into kettles. Or they can scan a QR code or smart chip on red kettle signs to make digital donations.

When shoppers scan the code, they will be directed to a custom page that accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal. All donations stay local. Receipts will be emailed directly to users' phones.

