Omahans can legally shoot off fireworks beginning Friday. Here are some safety and disposal tips

The nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful also has advice on how to safely dispose of fireworks, which can contain harmful pollutants.

Generally, it is advised to wait 20 minutes after lighting a firework before collecting it, which ensures any remaining flame has time to burn out.

Sweep up leftover fireworks dust and debris, and wrap all wet fireworks waste and dust/debris in a plastic bag.

Place the sealed bag into a trash receptacle, away from any potential fire hazards.

The water bucket should be dumped down a toilet, not down a storm drain or into a yard.

Do not spray your driveway down with a hose, as this water will wash firework debris directly into storm drains where it causes water pollution.

Fireworks season also means fireworks complaints. People who have a complaint about fireworks activity should not call 911. Authorities want to keep those lines open for serious emergencies.

Instead, people in Omaha should call 402-444-5802.

In suburban Sarpy County cities, the number to call is 402-593-4111.