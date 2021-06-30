Omahans can legally shoot off fireworks beginning Friday. Here are some safety and disposal tips

Fireworks are back for the Fourth of July, and love them or hate them, local agencies have some advice on how to light them without losing any fingers or toes.
June 25 marked the first day fireworks could be sold in many suburban Omaha cities, including Bellevue, Gretna and Papillion.
Inside Omaha city limits, sales began Monday and run through July Fourth.
Omahans can legally shoot off fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 4. Those dates and times vary in cities outside of Omaha.
Omaha-area hospitals treated about 60 fireworks injuries between late June and early July last year.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services offered the following tips to celebrate the holiday safely:
- Make sure you buy fireworks, sparklers or other flammable items from reputable, legal sellers.
- Keep a fire extinguisher and large bucket of water or hose nearby.
- Light one at a time and keep everything flammable away from children. This includes sparklers, which can burn hot enough to melt metal and cause serious burns or injuries.
- Never try to re-light or handle fireworks that malfunction or don’t go off.
- Do not ignite fireworks in containers that could create dangerous shrapnel.
- Avoid horseplay with or near fireworks, torches, candles or any flammable items.
- Do not point fireworks at people or launch them toward anyone.
- When lighting a firework, do not stand directly over it. Back up immediately after it is lit.
- After use, spray fireworks with water until soaked. Placing dry fireworks in a trash can creates a fire hazard.
The nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful also has advice on how to safely dispose of fireworks, which can contain harmful pollutants.
- Generally, it is advised to wait 20 minutes after lighting a firework before collecting it, which ensures any remaining flame has time to burn out.
- Sweep up leftover fireworks dust and debris, and wrap all wet fireworks waste and dust/debris in a plastic bag.
- Place the sealed bag into a trash receptacle, away from any potential fire hazards.
- The water bucket should be dumped down a toilet, not down a storm drain or into a yard.
- Do not spray your driveway down with a hose, as this water will wash firework debris directly into storm drains where it causes water pollution.
Fireworks season also means fireworks complaints. People who have a complaint about fireworks activity should not call 911. Authorities want to keep those lines open for serious emergencies.
Instead, people in Omaha should call 402-444-5802.
In suburban Sarpy County cities, the number to call is 402-593-4111.
The Omaha Police Department will have officers dedicated to fireworks complaints each day during the season. Violations of the city ordinance on fireworks could result in a fine of $300 that increases with each subsequent offense, the department said.
You must be 16 years old or older to light fireworks; those between the ages of 12 and 16 must be supervised by someone 19 or older while using fireworks.
