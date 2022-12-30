Omahans can ring in 2023 by watching and setting off fireworks

Omahans once again can ring in the new year with a bang well before midnight this New Year's Eve.

Saturday evening, the City of Omaha will launch fireworks from a spot near 10th and Cass Streets as part of the city’s Holiday Lights Festival.

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from the comfort of their vehicles.

Free parking to watch the fireworks will be available at nearby parking lots. The CHI Health Center parking lots B and C and the lower level of parking lot A will open to the public at 6 p.m. The Gallup parking lots at 1001 Gallup Drive also will be open.

Spectators can tune in to STAR 104.5 FM to hear a soundtrack chosen to accompany the fireworks.

Omahans can set off their own fireworks between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, though the city does not allow for firework sales during the winter.

Other areas of the metro also will allow fireworks. Those in Papillion can buy fireworks from 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Saturday and set them off from 8 a.m. Saturday until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. In Bellevue, fireworks can be set off from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12:30 a.m. Sunday, but the sale of fireworks is not allowed.

Omaha police remind residents that firing bullets into the air is dangerous and can lead to tragedy when people are struck when the bullets come down. Discharging a firearm within the city limits is illegal, police noted, and violators will be arrested.

