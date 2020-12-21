Omahans can stay in their cars for New Year's fireworks show

Omahans can ring in the New Year from the warmth of their cars during this year's fireworks show.

The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular, part of the Holiday Lights Festival, will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

The location for the fireworks was changed last year because of construction on the Gene Leahy Mall.

The mall and riverfront parks still are under construction.

Spectators can watch the show from parking lots or metered parking spaces downtown.

Parking will be free in MECA lots A, B and C, all near the CHI Health Center. Those lots will be open at 6 p.m. Parking also is free in Gallup lots at 1001 Gallup Drive. Parking meters downtown will be free after 5 p.m.

The fireworks show is choreographed to a medley that will be played on FM radio station Star 104.5. This year's show is designed to honor front-line and essential workers who have worked to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

For more information on the fireworks show or the Holiday Lights Festival, visit holidaylightsfestival.org.