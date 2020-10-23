Omahans commemorate 1891 lynching of George Smith to set record straight, learn from past mistakes

Despite a blustering north wind and the ongoing pandemic, more than 60 people came together Friday to commemorate the lynching of a Black man in Omaha 129 years ago.
The people stood, masked and socially distanced, on the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza between the Douglas County Courthouse and City-County Building. They listened as a series of speakers read a historian's account of how a white mob murdered George Smith and hanged him from a streetcar wire at 17th and Harney Streets in 1891.
The people on the plaza scooped courthouse soil into jars, which will be displayed along with Smith's story in Omaha and at a national memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.
Similar events have been taking place across the nation in recent years in collaborations between local organizations and governments and the Montgomery-based nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative.
They include collecting soil from sites where Black people were lynched, and erecting historical markers in the cities. Organizers hope to raise awareness about racist violence from the past and spark dialogue about race and justice today.
Friday's event in Omaha has been planned since last fall, when a similar ceremony was held 100 years after the lynching of Will Brown outside the courthouse in Omaha. The Omaha Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation co-sponsored the remembrance Friday with the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, Douglas County and the Equal Justice Initiative.
The point "is not to cast blame or to point fingers," said Franklin Thompson, Omaha Human Rights and Relations director. "It's to set the record straight and to learn from our past mistakes."
The lynching of George Smith, who was also referred to as Joe Coe, is less well known than the murder of Will Brown. For nearly two hours Friday, a series of people took turns reading segments of an account of Smith's killing in Nebraska historian David Bristow's book “A Dirty, Wicked Town: Tales of 19th Century Omaha.’’
Smith, a waiter who was married and had a 3-year-old son, had been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a white child. There had been no trial yet, and there was scant evidence, according to Bristow's account. Racist sensationalism in local newspapers, including inaccurate reports that the child had died, further inflamed Omahans in the wake of the public execution of another man outside the courthouse.
A crowd of about 10,000 mobbed the courthouse. They broke into the jail, busted into a steel solitary confinement cage and seized Smith. They took him outside, beating and stomping him as they dragged him through the crowd. Smith was already dead by the time the crowd hanged him, according to Bristow's account.
While it recalled a historical event, Friday's ceremony took place after a summer of upheaval across the nation and in Omaha over racial injustice, touched off by the death in May of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. White supremacist activity has been on the rise in America.
The Rev. Darryl Brown Jr., an Omaha pastor, read an original poem Friday that included the refrain, "I can't breathe," which Floyd said as a police officer knelt on his neck, which Eric Garner said in New York in 2014 while in a police officer's chokehold, and which has become a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Rev. Portia Cavitt told the crowd that a race and reconciliation service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at her church, Clair Memorial United Methodist.
The racially diverse gathering with more than 60 people, including the participants, began at 11 a.m. Friday. The participants stood hunched in coats and winter hats against blasts of cold air that blew leaves across the plaza past a bronze sculpture of a striding Martin Luther King Jr. in flowing robes, creating the impression that he was walking against the wind.
Kimara Snipe, an Omaha Public Schools board member who participated in Friday's event, said understanding what happened historically will help today. She said she was proud that people in Omaha are recognizing the misdeeds of the past and working on racial justice and reconciliation in the present.
"The first step in healing is recognizing that something happened," Snipe said. "We don't just need healing from what happened back then, but what about what's happening right now?"
