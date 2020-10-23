Omahans commemorate 1891 lynching of George Smith to set record straight, learn from past mistakes

While it recalled a historical event, Friday's ceremony took place after a summer of upheaval across the nation and in Omaha over racial injustice, touched off by the death in May of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. White supremacist activity has been on the rise in America.

The Rev. Darryl Brown Jr., an Omaha pastor, read an original poem Friday that included the refrain, "I can't breathe," which Floyd said as a police officer knelt on his neck, which Eric Garner said in New York in 2014 while in a police officer's chokehold, and which has become a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Rev. Portia Cavitt told the crowd that a race and reconciliation service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at her church, Clair Memorial United Methodist.

The racially diverse gathering with more than 60 people, including the participants, began at 11 a.m. Friday. The participants stood hunched in coats and winter hats against blasts of cold air that blew leaves across the plaza past a bronze sculpture of a striding Martin Luther King Jr. in flowing robes, creating the impression that he was walking against the wind.