Omahans encouraged to donate used cellphones for domestic violence survivors

The Women's Center for Advancement and Do Space are teaming up to collect used cellphones to help people impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault.

Throughout the month of January, people are encouraged to drop off used cellphones, along with their charging cords, at Do Space, located at 7205 Dodge St.

Usable cellphones will be given to clients of the Omaha-based Women's Center for Advancement, which offers emergency services, training and education to those who experience domestic abuse or sexual assault.

"Access to a reliable cellphone can be a lifeline to many, providing a means of communication, safety and connection to resources and support," Angela McGraw, director of Do Space, said in a press release. "Providing technology free of charge to communities in need aligns with our goal to promote digital equity for all Omahans."

Do Space, which opened in November 2015, is a digital library where members can use computers and other technology like 3D printers.

Donated phones must have the correct charging cables included, according to Do Space. All data will be deleted before the phones are donated.

Organizations around the U.S., along with major cellular carriers, have been hosting cellphone drives for decades.

Verizon Wireless has been collecting phones since 2001 through its HopeLine program, according to No More, a national coalition of organizations that support domestic violence survivors. Verizon has collected more than 12 million cellphones and accessories since the program began.

Survivors of domestic violence typically can’t use their old cellphones after leaving their abusers, according to the coalition. The cellphones donated to Do Space in January will be for emergency use for Women's Center for Advancement clients.

